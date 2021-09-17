Wetter and cooler early next week...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TOUCH OF FALL NEXT WEEK... You might notice that the 10 day forecast has turned cooler for most of next week. All the computer models are showing a fall-like air mass coming our way for part of next week. It also looks like the showers arrive a day early, on Monday, so that day is not looking hot anymore. In the mean time, for the weekend, it looks like the next front will bring clouds and spotty showers AFTER the high school football games, and BEFORE the Notre Dame/Purdue game on Saturday. And most of us won’t even get a shower anyway. It will be less humid on Saturday, than it was today...

Tonight: Mostly clear early, then clouds with a slight chance for a shower after 10pm. Low: 62, Wind: Var 6-12

Saturday: Maybe a sprinkle in spots early, otherwise becoming partly to mostly sunny and less humid. High: 81, Wind: NE 5-10

Saturday night: Clear and nice. Low: 62

Sunday: Lots of sunshine...warmer and more humid. High: 87

