Unifrax pioneering new battery tech with new plant in New Carlisle

The plant will create at least 20 jobs by the end of next year, and they expect to add roughly...
The plant will create at least 20 jobs by the end of next year, and they expect to add roughly 50 more by the end of 2023.
By Jack Springgate
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) -Unifrax is pioneering a new technology they say will transform the battery industry right here in Michiana.

They broke ground on a new plant that will make silicon fiber anode battery technology, and if you’re not sure what that is you’re not the only one.

This high-tech, also known as SiFAB, will allow lithium-ion batteries found in things from electric vehicles, to cell phones, and even your electric toothbrush to charge faster and last longer.

This plant will be the first to start building this technology in a long-term capacity.

“It actually increases the density in a battery significantly which means longer drive times in electric vehicles. Your cell phone, you charge once a week instead of every day. Really a step change in battery technology,” said Unifrax CEO John Dandolph.

The plant will create at least 20 jobs by the end of next year, and they expect to add roughly 50 more by the end of 2023.

