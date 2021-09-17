Advertisement

Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

Odette was traveling to the northeast Friday evening at 15 mph and was located about 225 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters say swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend.

No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We're told a male victim was found pinned under his motorcycle. We're also told speed was a...
Man killed in St. Joseph County motorcycle crash identified
After working at WNDU for more than four years, Joshua will take his talents to Denver,...
A Short Goodbye: WNDU says goodbye to Joshua Short
Woman in Bourbon, Ind. living in temporary home that zoning board says is against code.
Fire destroys Bourbon woman’s home, zoning board says no to temporary home
Most people should be able to feel safe in their front yard. But for Michigander Michelle...
Berrien County mom fed up, calls on road department to remove its dead trees after close call
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Goshen couple facing fines for violating city’s sign ordinance expected back in court Oct. 1

Latest News

Notre Dame fans excited for Purdue rivalry renewed
In this still image taken from Law & Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst...
LA jury reaches verdict in Durst murder trial
The band for Purdue University will be making its way to South Bend this weekend for the big...
Purdue not able to bring World’s Largest Drum for Notre Dame game
A viewer sent us a tip that three cars were pulled from the Elkhart River yesterday after work...
Three cars pulled from Elkhart River in Goshen
Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town