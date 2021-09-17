Advertisement

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Justice delivers speech at Notre Dame

By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, hundreds gathered to listen to esteemed guest, Justice Clarence Thomas as he delivered the 2021 Tocqueville Lecture at the University of Notre Dame.

He talked about his journey to the Supreme Court.

“It’s not about winning and losing at the court. It is about the entire country and the idea of this country,” said Thomas.

Thomas also talked about surviving the negativity of a segregated world.

“Neither slavery nor Jim Crow defeated us. We recognize that it’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. decades ago that the magnificent words of the constitution and the Declaration of Independence were a promissory note to which every American was to fall air,” Thomas said.

Thomas’s faith guided him throughout his life.

“Those around us took this calling seriously. Our neighbors and those in our daily lives taught us that God loved us equally and that America stood for that same ideal even though it had failed to live up to it. Despite this failure, our Christian duty was still to love our country, even as we objected to its evidence shortcomings. This was more than a believe. It was a way of life,” Thomas said.

During his speech, he criticized judges for veering into politics.

“The court was thought to be the least dangerous branch and we may have become the most dangerous,” he said.

While in town, Thomas co-taught a class in the Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government, aimed to help students become ethical leaders and thoughtful citizens.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We're told a male victim was found pinned under his motorcycle. We're also told speed was a...
Man killed in St. Joseph County motorcycle crash identified
Woman in Bourbon, Ind. living in temporary home that zoning board says is against code.
Fire destroys Bourbon woman’s home, zoning board says no to temporary home
After working at WNDU for more than four years, Joshua will take his talents to Denver,...
A Short Goodbye: WNDU says goodbye to Joshua Short
Most people should be able to feel safe in their front yard. But for Michigander Michelle...
Berrien County mom fed up, calls on road department to remove its dead trees after close call
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Goshen couple facing fines for violating city’s sign ordinance expected back in court Oct. 1

Latest News

Festivities include carnival rides, parades, over 20 different food vendors, baking contests,...
Nappanee Apple Festival underway
A former Goshen church youth group leader charged with child molestation and sexual misconduct...
Jury trial set for former Goshen youth pastor accused of child molestation, sexual misconduct
In St. Joseph County, some hospitals have had to turn patients away because they either don't...
St. Joseph County experiencing shortage of nurses, frontline staff
Mental health in high demand in Michiana and across the country.
Oaklawn needs mental health professionals