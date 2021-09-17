Advertisement

St. Joseph County experiencing shortage of nurses, frontline staff

By Lauren Moss
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Staffing shortages are putting a strain on our nation’s health care professionals, and it’s something that’s being felt right here at home.

The surge in COVID-19 infections across the U.S. has caused a shortage of nurses and other frontline staff that can no longer keep up with the flood of patients and are losing workers to burnout.

In St. Joseph County, some hospitals have had to turn patients away because they either don’t have the staff or beds to care for them.

16 News Now spoke to Dr. Mark Fox of the Health Department about the issue.

“In response to the rise in COVID cases, hospitals have had to pull staff back from other areas to help support the acute care needs in the hospital,” Fox says. “Some people aren’t willing to make that change, so they’ve left all of the health care professions just because of the ongoing demand and burden posed by the pandemic. So again, it shifts the care that is available in primary care settings or out in the community and it decreases the staff available to take care of patients in the hospital and none of that is good for our community.”

He’s urging everyone who’s eligible to get the vaccine if they haven’t yet.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We're told a male victim was found pinned under his motorcycle. We're also told speed was a...
Man killed in St. Joseph County motorcycle crash identified
Woman in Bourbon, Ind. living in temporary home that zoning board says is against code.
Fire destroys Bourbon woman’s home, zoning board says no to temporary home
Most people should be able to feel safe in their front yard. But for Michigander Michelle...
Berrien County mom fed up, calls on road department to remove its dead trees after close call
16 News Now is learning more about a Goshen Junior High School student who was arrested Tuesday...
12-year-old Goshen student arrested, possession of knife, alcohol
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

Latest News

Festivities include carnival rides, parades, over 20 different food vendors, baking contests,...
Nappanee Apple Festival underway
A former Goshen church youth group leader charged with child molestation and sexual misconduct...
Jury trial set for former Goshen youth pastor accused of child molestation, sexual misconduct
Mental health in high demand in Michiana and across the country.
Oaklawn needs mental health professionals
Donations funded the renovation of a building in Pokagon Township where the popular hymn “The...
Million dollar church renovation project in Cass County completed