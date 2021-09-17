Advertisement

September’s harvest moon shines this weekend

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The September full moon lights up the night sky at the end of the weekend.

Known as the harvest moon, the celestial offering will peak Monday evening at 7:55 p.m. EDT.

“The moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning,” according to NASA.

Native Americans gave the September full moon its moniker because it marked the time when corn was supposed to be harvested.

Other Native American names for it include:

  • autumn moon (Cree)
  • falling leaves moon (Ojibwe)
  • leaves turning moon (Anishinaabe)
  • moon of brown leaves (Lakota)
  • yellow leaf moon (Assiniboine)

This moon is also known for inspiring the early 1900s vaudeville song “Shine On, Harvest Moon.”

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather in your area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We're told a male victim was found pinned under his motorcycle. We're also told speed was a...
Man killed in St. Joseph County motorcycle crash identified
After working at WNDU for more than four years, Joshua will take his talents to Denver,...
A Short Goodbye: WNDU says goodbye to Joshua Short
Woman in Bourbon, Ind. living in temporary home that zoning board says is against code.
Fire destroys Bourbon woman’s home, zoning board says no to temporary home
Most people should be able to feel safe in their front yard. But for Michigander Michelle...
Berrien County mom fed up, calls on road department to remove its dead trees after close call
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Goshen couple facing fines for violating city’s sign ordinance expected back in court Oct. 1

Latest News

Six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers have tested positive for the virus that...
Big cats at National Zoo test positive for COVID
Two of the three trial judges hearing a lawsuit declared the December 2018 law is...
North Carolina judges strike down state’s voter ID law
President Joe Biden welcomed world leaders to a virtual climate summit on Friday.
Biden, world leaders try to hammer out next steps on climate
9 big cats at National Zoo in Washington test positive for COVID
In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
Judge: Prosecutors can’t show Rittenhouse link to Proud Boys