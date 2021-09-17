Advertisement

Rays beat Tigers 5-2, extend AL East lead to 8 1/2 games

during the inning of a baseball game on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
during the inning of a baseball game on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)(Scott Audette | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Yandy Díaz hit a leadoff home run and Mike Zunino later connected, reliever Dietrich Enns pitched four solid innings and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2.

The Rays lead second place Boston and Toronto by 8 1/2 games.

The fourth-place New York Yankees are nine back.

Tampa Bay slugger Nelson Cruz left the game in the sixth with a bruised right forearm.

He hit by a pitch on the arm during the first inning.

Enns gave up one run and three hits as six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a six-hitter.

The 30-year old left-hander, appearing in his seventh game this season and ninth overall, went four scoreless innings at Detroit last Saturday to get his first big league win.

9/16/2021 10:46:59 PM (GMT -4:00)

