Purdue not able to bring World’s Largest Drum for Notre Dame game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The band for Purdue University will be making its way to South Bend this weekend for the big game, but they won’t be bringing the World’s Largest Drum with them.

This story has flooded the internet the past few days, as this will be the first time in more than 40 years that Purdue hasn’t had the drum for its halftime show.

The drum sits at 10 feet tall and 565 pounds, so a spokesperson for Purdue band says it doesn’t even come close to fitting through the visitor’s tunnel, and the main tunnel is strictly for the Notre Dame football team and band to enter through.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the drum’s creation, and those with Purdue say they are disappointed it won’t be at tomorrow’s game, but Notre Dame fans say they don’t mind quite as much.

“We just heard about that this morning. That’s pretty crazy, but I guess it’s just going to add a little something to the rivalry. It might be a little gamesmanship from Notre Dame too,” Notre Dame grad student Matt Fedorjaka said.

“We might honestly be trying to get under their skin a little bit, which I don’t mind. We need to win by more than two touchdowns,” Notre Dame grad student Carson Cochran said.

