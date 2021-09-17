Advertisement

Purdue not able to bring World’s Largest Drum for Notre Dame game

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The band for Purdue University will be making its way to South Bend this weekend for the big game, but they won’t be bringing the World’s Largest Drum with them.

This story has flooded the internet the past few days, as this will be the first time in more than 40 years that Purdue hasn’t had the drum for its halftime show.

The drum sits at 10 feet tall and 565 pounds, so a spokesperson for Purdue band says it doesn’t even come close to fitting through the visitor’s tunnel, and the main tunnel is strictly for the Notre Dame football team and band to enter through.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the drum’s creation, and those with Purdue say they are disappointed it won’t be at tomorrow’s game, but Notre Dame fans say they don’t mind quite as much.

“We just heard about that this morning. That’s pretty crazy, but I guess it’s just going to add a little something to the rivalry. It might be a little gamesmanship from Notre Dame too,” Notre Dame grad student Matt Fedorjaka said.

“We might honestly be trying to get under their skin a little bit, which I don’t mind. We need to win by more than two touchdowns,” Notre Dame grad student Carson Cochran said.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We're told a male victim was found pinned under his motorcycle. We're also told speed was a...
Man killed in St. Joseph County motorcycle crash identified
After working at WNDU for more than four years, Joshua will take his talents to Denver,...
A Short Goodbye: WNDU says goodbye to Joshua Short
Woman in Bourbon, Ind. living in temporary home that zoning board says is against code.
Fire destroys Bourbon woman’s home, zoning board says no to temporary home
Most people should be able to feel safe in their front yard. But for Michigander Michelle...
Berrien County mom fed up, calls on road department to remove its dead trees after close call
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Goshen couple facing fines for violating city’s sign ordinance expected back in court Oct. 1

Latest News

A viewer sent us a tip that three cars were pulled from the Elkhart River yesterday after work...
Three cars pulled from Elkhart River in Goshen
Rabbi Shulman Plaza Apartments in need of major repairs
Rabbi Shulman Plaza Apartments to be demolished
Several Notre Dame football legends are coming together to help fight hunger in Michiana with...
Notre Dame football legends play in Holtz’s Heroes Corn Hole Classic
Today's event featured the group “The Music Village.”
Final 'Fridays By The Fountain' of the season held in South Bend