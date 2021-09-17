Advertisement

Notre Dame Men’s Basketball unveiled for 2021-22

(WNDU)
By Notre Dame Athletics
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. -- The University of Notre Dame men’s basketball team has released its 2021-22 full schedule, which features a handful of home games against traditional college basketball power schools, a defense of the 2017 Maui Invitational Championship and a trip to Howard for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January of 2022.

The 2021 season will begin (after two exhibition contests on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5) on Saturday, November 13, 2021, against Cal State Northridge, followed by a visit from High Point on Tuesday, November 16. The Irish will then head to Maui to defend their 2017 title before returning to the challenge of four consecutive power conference games – including three on the road – over a three-week span. That string of games begins with the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Illinois (Monday, Nov. 29), a trip to Boston College (Friday, Dec. 3), a home game with Kentucky (Saturday, Dec. 11) and the Crossroads Classic against Indiana in Indianapolis (Saturday, Dec. 18).

After two home games before Christmas (Western Michigan, Monday, Dec. 20 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Wednesday, Dec. 22), the New Year brings the challenge of a trip to Pittsburgh (Dec. 28), home games with Duke (Jan. 1) and North Carolina (Jan. 5) and the traditional battle at Georgia Tech on Jan. 8.

Once the Irish make the trip to Howard for MLK Day (Jan. 17), the team will enter a distinct pattern of games on Wednesday (sometimes Tuesday) and Saturday for the rest of the season. The home schedule continues to shine in the second half of the campaign, with visits from Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse and Georgia Tech.

Notre Dame’s repeat conference opponents this season are Boston College, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Louisville, NC State and Pittsburgh. The Irish will face Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia in Purcell Pavilion only, while making trips to Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Season ticket renewal information will be sent out the week September 20, with more information (single game tickets, health and safety protocols in the Purcell Pavilion, etc.) to follow soon.

