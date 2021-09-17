Advertisement

Notre Dame football legends play in Holtz’s Heroes Corn Hole Classic

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several Notre Dame football legends are coming together to help fight hunger in Michiana with the first Holtz’s Heroes Corn Hole Classic.

For a 50 dollar registration fee, competitors could battle it out in corn hole from noon to 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Some football legends like Reggie Brooks, Tony Rice, Randy Kinder and many more were a part of the fun.

It was all in support of Coach Muffet McCgraw in her September Hunger Awareness Campaign.

Those with the Holtz’s Heroes Foundation say it’s great to have everyone together for such a good cause.

“We got the guys that played from my era that played under Coach Holtz. Coach Holtz will be in town. We have our reunion this year. This is just an opportunity to give back to the community because that’s what we’re about,” Executive Director Reggie Brooks said.

“So many former NFL players and Notre Dame greats, it’s just been amazing to have them back and we’re really looking forward to our reunion weekend which is held annually on the second home game of each year,” President Tom Galloway said.

Proceeds from the event are going to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

