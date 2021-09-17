Advertisement

Notre Dame fans excited for Purdue rivalry renewed

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With Purdue coming to South Bend this weekend for the big game, a rivalry between fans is being renewed as well.

It’s been seven years since the two teams met on the gridiron, and fans are excited to see what’s going to happen.

Notre dame fans say they are hoping they can win by a bigger margin this week than in week’s past and know the team is going to have to bring their a-game to make it happen.

Fans say they are excited to see tomorrow’s matchup against the Boilermakers, and one Notre Dame student says he has friends coming in from Purdue to watch the game.

“I have a lot of friends going to purdue and we tend to not be very competitive in terms of sports, but they’re coming into town and I think this weekend is going to be a lot of fun. And I’m looking forward to it and looking forward to seeing how the new team is going to do as well,” Notre Dame Senior Juan Mantica said.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and make sure to tune into WNDU starting at 1:30 p.m. for Countdown to Kickoff.

