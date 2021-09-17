Nappanee Apple Festival underway

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - The 45th annual Nappanee Apple Festival kicked off Thursday.

The festival runs all weekend long. Festivities include carnival rides, parades, over 20 different food vendors, baking contests, eating contests, a military fly-over, a 5K and even a tractor pull.

All this comes after having to cancel last year’s event due to COVID, and many are ready to showcase once again what Nappanee is all about.

“We’re really excited about it especially the downtown merchants,” says Donna Perking, director of the Nappanee Apple Festival. “It helps them to have additional people come into town. The service organizations raise money from it for their causes and their benefits. We’re all pretty excited About having the festival.”

