Advertisement

Nappanee Apple Festival underway

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - The 45th annual Nappanee Apple Festival kicked off Thursday.

The festival runs all weekend long. Festivities include carnival rides, parades, over 20 different food vendors, baking contests, eating contests, a military fly-over, a 5K and even a tractor pull.

All this comes after having to cancel last year’s event due to COVID, and many are ready to showcase once again what Nappanee is all about.

“We’re really excited about it especially the downtown merchants,” says Donna Perking, director of the Nappanee Apple Festival. “It helps them to have additional people come into town. The service organizations raise money from it for their causes and their benefits. We’re all pretty excited About having the festival.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We're told a male victim was found pinned under his motorcycle. We're also told speed was a...
Man killed in St. Joseph County motorcycle crash identified
Woman in Bourbon, Ind. living in temporary home that zoning board says is against code.
Fire destroys Bourbon woman’s home, zoning board says no to temporary home
Most people should be able to feel safe in their front yard. But for Michigander Michelle...
Berrien County mom fed up, calls on road department to remove its dead trees after close call
16 News Now is learning more about a Goshen Junior High School student who was arrested Tuesday...
12-year-old Goshen student arrested, possession of knife, alcohol
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

Latest News

A former Goshen church youth group leader charged with child molestation and sexual misconduct...
Jury trial set for former Goshen youth pastor accused of child molestation, sexual misconduct
In St. Joseph County, some hospitals have had to turn patients away because they either don't...
St. Joseph County experiencing shortage of nurses, frontline staff
Mental health in high demand in Michiana and across the country.
Oaklawn needs mental health professionals
Donations funded the renovation of a building in Pokagon Township where the popular hymn “The...
Million dollar church renovation project in Cass County completed