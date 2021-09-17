Medical Moment: Augmented reality for spine surgery

Augmented reality could be the future of surgery.

And unlike virtual reality that transports a person into another place, augmented reality is focused on what’s happening right in front of your eyes. This new technique is giving surgeons X-ray vision.

With every press, and pull, and kick, Helen Joline is one step closer to getting back to normal. Even driving represents a big win for her. A few months ago, Helen couldn’t even do this. Diagnosed with osteoarthritis, her back pain was becoming unbearable.

“The joints just wear out and then bone spurs occur in those joints causing further problems, cartilage disappears,” Helen says.

Helen underwent a spinal fusion with augmented reality technology.

“This is a three-dimensional augmented reality headset,” says R. Todd Allen, orthopedic surgeon at UC San Diego Health.

Without augmented reality, surgeons rely on X-rays and CT images. They are looking at screens, not the patients. The difference: smaller incisions, less blood loss, less tissue dissection, lower risks from complications, and the potential for a faster recovery.

“I didn’t realize how bad I was feeling until I felt great.” Helen says.

Just a few months after surgery and Helen is ready to go!

“I’m feeling very strong now,” she says. “My core and my back is feeling strong.”

Dr. Allen believes augmented reality will be critical for spine surgeries in the future.

