Man dead after getting hit by vehicle in LaGrange Co.

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after getting hit by a vehicle in LaGrange County.

It happened 9 a.m. on Thursday on County Road 50 West. The driver was rounding a curve and did not see 82-year-old John Lehman walking along the road. The vehicle hit Lehman, who died at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate. They do not believe drugs or alcohol factored into the crash.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.