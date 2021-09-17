Advertisement

Jury trial set for former Goshen youth pastor accused of child molestation, sexual misconduct

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Goshen church youth group leader charged with child molestation and sexual misconduct was back in court Thursday.

It was decided Thursday that the jury trial for Scott Christner will be on November 22.

Christner is facing 11 felony charges, 9 for child molestation and 2 for sexual misconduct.

He previously served as a First Baptist Church youth group leader, and several victims came forward with allegations against him in 2019.

The alleged crimes are said to have happened between May of 2012 and January of 2017.

A pre-trial conference for Christner will be on November 4.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We're told a male victim was found pinned under his motorcycle. We're also told speed was a...
Man killed in St. Joseph County motorcycle crash identified
Woman in Bourbon, Ind. living in temporary home that zoning board says is against code.
Fire destroys Bourbon woman’s home, zoning board says no to temporary home
Most people should be able to feel safe in their front yard. But for Michigander Michelle...
Berrien County mom fed up, calls on road department to remove its dead trees after close call
16 News Now is learning more about a Goshen Junior High School student who was arrested Tuesday...
12-year-old Goshen student arrested, possession of knife, alcohol
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

Latest News

Festivities include carnival rides, parades, over 20 different food vendors, baking contests,...
Nappanee Apple Festival underway
In St. Joseph County, some hospitals have had to turn patients away because they either don't...
St. Joseph County experiencing shortage of nurses, frontline staff
Mental health in high demand in Michiana and across the country.
Oaklawn needs mental health professionals
Donations funded the renovation of a building in Pokagon Township where the popular hymn “The...
Million dollar church renovation project in Cass County completed