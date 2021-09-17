Jury trial set for former Goshen youth pastor accused of child molestation, sexual misconduct

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Goshen church youth group leader charged with child molestation and sexual misconduct was back in court Thursday.

It was decided Thursday that the jury trial for Scott Christner will be on November 22.

Christner is facing 11 felony charges, 9 for child molestation and 2 for sexual misconduct.

He previously served as a First Baptist Church youth group leader, and several victims came forward with allegations against him in 2019.

The alleged crimes are said to have happened between May of 2012 and January of 2017.

A pre-trial conference for Christner will be on November 4.

