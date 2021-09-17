Irish 2-0, but say they need to play better

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish are 2-0, but in all honesty they’re lucky to be 2-0 after their past two games coming down to the wire.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says the team is still getting used to new personnel and dealing with a handful of injuries. But none of that is an excuse, and the team knows it needs to play up to the Notre Dame standard.

“They have a standard and winning is not simply their standard, right?” Kelly says. “They want to be champions, and they know that this performance over the last couple of weeks was good enough to get a win, but it’s not going to take them to a championship level. So, they know, and we know as coaches, we have to coach better, and they have to play better. I don’t think there’s anybody in the building walking around going, ‘This is the best tool football team we’ve ever had before.’”

“No one in that facility is taking anything easy right now,” says Kurt Hinish, Irish defensive lineman/captain. “We’re all working extremely hard, especially when we come out on the practice field and even in the meeting rooms. There’s a vibe in the facility that can be felt that we need to have a sense of urgency and intensity when we come outside before practice.”

Hinish says that missing tackles has been biting them in the butt this season and that they need to clean up the basics.

