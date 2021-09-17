Advertisement

Harper homers, rallies Phils from 7 down in 17-8 win vs Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper plays during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs,...
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper plays during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Bryce Harper had three hits, drove a three-run homer and had four RBIs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 17-8 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Harper doubled to start a seven-run, game-tying rally in the fourth inning, brought in the go-ahead run in the sixth and sealed the win with a homer in the seventh.

Each team scored seven runs in an inning.

The Cubs took a 7-0 lead in the third inning against a pair of relievers in a bullpen game.

Patrick Wisdom had a two-run double and Matt Duffy hit a three-run homer for the Cubs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/16/2021 10:19:11 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

We're told a male victim was found pinned under his motorcycle. We're also told speed was a...
Man killed in St. Joseph County motorcycle crash identified
Woman in Bourbon, Ind. living in temporary home that zoning board says is against code.
Fire destroys Bourbon woman’s home, zoning board says no to temporary home
After working at WNDU for more than four years, Joshua will take his talents to Denver,...
A Short Goodbye: WNDU says goodbye to Joshua Short
Most people should be able to feel safe in their front yard. But for Michigander Michelle...
Berrien County mom fed up, calls on road department to remove its dead trees after close call
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Goshen couple facing fines for violating city’s sign ordinance expected back in court Oct. 1

Latest News

during the inning of a baseball game on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP...
Rays beat Tigers 5-2, extend AL East lead to 8 1/2 games
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) in action against Toledo in an NCAA college football game...
Communication is key for Irish offensive line improvement
In two games this season, Jack Coan has been sacked 10 times and the team overall has allowed...
Communication is key for Irish offensive line to improve
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) blocks Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner...
“Hard Knocks” to showcase Colts for first in-season episodes