“Hard Knocks” to showcase Colts for first in-season episodes

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) blocks Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner...
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) blocks Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The “Hard Knocks” franchise will have an in-season version for the first time when “Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts” debuts on Nov. 17 on HBO.

NFL Films made the announcement during halftime of the game between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team.

It will be the Colts’ first appearance on “Hard Knocks,” which debuted in 2001 by following the Baltimore Ravens through training camp as they began defense of their Super Bowl title.

The Dallas Cowboys recently wrapped up the 16th edition of the documentary series, becoming the first team to make three appearances.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/16/2021 10:06:18 PM (GMT -4:00)

