Food Bank of Northern Indiana asking people to get involved in ‘Hunger Action Month’

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WNDU) - You may have noticed orange accents on our air tonight. It’s all to support our local organizations fighting food insecurity during “Hunger Action Month.”

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is asking people to get involved, learn, and speak up about the ways to end hunger in our area. Nearly 90,000 northern Indiana residents struggle with food insecurity, including almost 30,000 kids.

You can put food on a family’s table this month by volunteering at the food bank, organizing your own food drive, and tagging your photos to raise awareness about those facing hunger.

