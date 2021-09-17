First public bark park opens in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new place to take your furry four-legged friend that’s open to everyone.

City leaders cut the ribbon for Goshen’s first public dog park Friday morning before giving the dogs a chance to test out their new place to play.

Sprocket Dog Park features two fenced-in play areas, one for big dogs and one for smaller dogs.

There are several other features designed into the landscape to test your dog’s curiosity like their over/under hill.

Their water fountain with spouts for dogs and people will keep you and your pup hydrated as you burn some energy together.

“We have all kinds of neat features. We have an over and under mound, we have the doggy/human drinking fountain, and some different play items. We’re really excited to see how the doggies interact not only with each other but also the park amenities,” said Goshen Parks and Rec. Superintendent Tanya Heyde.

It’s located just four blocks east of Main St., just north of the new trail that runs parallel to the US 33 north connector overpass

