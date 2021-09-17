First Alert Forecast: Warm and Humid for Football and the Apple Fest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: A few clouds to begin Friday then lots of sunshine later in the day. It will be warm with highs in the upper 80s with a bit more humidity than the past few days. The Nappanee Apple Festival begins this morning at 11am and runs through 10pm. You want to dress for the warmth and stay hydrated! High of 87.

FRIDAY NIGHT (FOOTBALL): We will begin the evening and our High School Football games in the lower 80s and cool off quickly. The lower 70s will be felt under mostly clear skies during the last quarter of the games. Overnight a few clouds increase with a shower possible by the morning hours. Low of 65.

SATURDAY: We begin the morning mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers moving through early as the cold front crosses Michiana. Tailgating lots open at Notre Dame at 8am and we could still see a few light showers through 9-10am. That means pack for a shower but also make sure you have that gear because it will be warm and humid under lots of sunshine by the time the stadium gates open up! The Fighting Irish take on Purdue in the afternoon, kickoff is at 2:30 right here on WNDU! Highs reach the lower 80s by the second half of the game! High of 83.

SUNDAY: The final day of the Apple Festival in Nappanee and it will be warm and muggy all day. Highs reaching into the middle to upper 80s again. The sunshine hangs around all day as the final weekend of summer comes to an end. High of 87.

LONG RANGE: We begin Monday looking warm and humid, but rain chances look to come back by the end of the day. The clouds and chances for scattered showers and storms stick with us through much of next week and this could bring temperatures way down to below average by the official beginning of the fall season!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, September 16th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 83

Thursday’s Low: 51

Precipitation: 0.00″

