Advertisement

Communication is key for Irish offensive line improvement

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In recent years, the Notre Dame offensive line has been one of the best units in the country... but this season, they’ve been plagued with injury and something just doesn’t seem to be clicking.

In two games this season, Jack Coan has been sacked 10 times and the team overall has allowed 20 tackles for a loss this season.

That ranks 126th out of 130 FBS teams.

“Biggest thing out there is we need to keep communicating,” center and captain Jarrett Patterson said. “Over communicate. Just go back to our base fundamentals. Ever since I’ve been here we’ve had this saying back to the basics. That’s really what we need to do just play low pad levels, tight hands coming off the combo blocks when the guys are even. That’s the biggest thing we need to do right now.”

The Irish are down to their third left tackle.

Head coach Brian Kelly says it’s not just the offensive line’s fault.

“A little bit of everything,” Kelly said. “I think that when we look at it and evaluate pass protection, I think everybody says, ‘Well, how’s your offensive line doing?’ We don’t feel like we’re in a bad position on the offensive line. We have to be cleaner and better in communication across the board, whether it’s a tight end that’s in protection or a back or a quarterback in terms of identifying who he has to throw off of.”

The Irish will look to clean up the pass protection this Saturday as they host Purdue at 2:30 on NBC.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We're told a male victim was found pinned under his motorcycle. We're also told speed was a...
Man killed in St. Joseph County motorcycle crash identified
Woman in Bourbon, Ind. living in temporary home that zoning board says is against code.
Fire destroys Bourbon woman’s home, zoning board says no to temporary home
After working at WNDU for more than four years, Joshua will take his talents to Denver,...
A Short Goodbye: WNDU says goodbye to Joshua Short
Most people should be able to feel safe in their front yard. But for Michigander Michelle...
Berrien County mom fed up, calls on road department to remove its dead trees after close call
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Goshen couple facing fines for violating city’s sign ordinance expected back in court Oct. 1

Latest News

Both ACC and ND release full 2021-22 schedule for Women’s Basketball
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball unveiled for 2021-22
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly gestures from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Brian Kelly is one win away from tying Knute Rockne’s all-time wins total
Toledo running back Micah Kelly (3) in action against Notre Dame in the first half of an NCAA...
“Group of ballers:” Irish defense still ready to dominate