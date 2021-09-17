Communication is key for Irish offensive line improvement

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In recent years, the Notre Dame offensive line has been one of the best units in the country... but this season, they’ve been plagued with injury and something just doesn’t seem to be clicking.

In two games this season, Jack Coan has been sacked 10 times and the team overall has allowed 20 tackles for a loss this season.

That ranks 126th out of 130 FBS teams.

“Biggest thing out there is we need to keep communicating,” center and captain Jarrett Patterson said. “Over communicate. Just go back to our base fundamentals. Ever since I’ve been here we’ve had this saying back to the basics. That’s really what we need to do just play low pad levels, tight hands coming off the combo blocks when the guys are even. That’s the biggest thing we need to do right now.”

The Irish are down to their third left tackle.

Head coach Brian Kelly says it’s not just the offensive line’s fault.

“A little bit of everything,” Kelly said. “I think that when we look at it and evaluate pass protection, I think everybody says, ‘Well, how’s your offensive line doing?’ We don’t feel like we’re in a bad position on the offensive line. We have to be cleaner and better in communication across the board, whether it’s a tight end that’s in protection or a back or a quarterback in terms of identifying who he has to throw off of.”

The Irish will look to clean up the pass protection this Saturday as they host Purdue at 2:30 on NBC.

