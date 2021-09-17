Advertisement

Cobb’s 5 scoreless IP in return lead Angels over White Sox

Los Angeles Angels' Jose Rojas, right, celebrates with third base coach Brian Butterfield after...
Los Angeles Angels' Jose Rojas, right, celebrates with third base coach Brian Butterfield after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Alex Cobb pitched five scoreless innings, Luis Rengifo and Jose Rojas hit home runs, and the Los Angeles Angels coasted to a 9-3 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Cobb was activated from the 10-day injured list after suffering right wrist inflammation and allowed two hits in his first start since July 23.

The Angels won their second consecutive game.

The AL Central-leading White Sox lost for the fifth time in eight games.

The White Sox have dropped six consecutive series against the Angels dating to 2016, and they’re 4-15 in their last 19 games against them.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/16/2021 6:22:40 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

We're told a male victim was found pinned under his motorcycle. We're also told speed was a...
Man killed in St. Joseph County motorcycle crash identified
Woman in Bourbon, Ind. living in temporary home that zoning board says is against code.
Fire destroys Bourbon woman’s home, zoning board says no to temporary home
After working at WNDU for more than four years, Joshua will take his talents to Denver,...
A Short Goodbye: WNDU says goodbye to Joshua Short
Most people should be able to feel safe in their front yard. But for Michigander Michelle...
Berrien County mom fed up, calls on road department to remove its dead trees after close call
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Goshen couple facing fines for violating city’s sign ordinance expected back in court Oct. 1

Latest News

during the inning of a baseball game on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP...
Rays beat Tigers 5-2, extend AL East lead to 8 1/2 games
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper plays during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs,...
Harper homers, rallies Phils from 7 down in 17-8 win vs Cubs
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) in action against Toledo in an NCAA college football game...
Communication is key for Irish offensive line improvement
In two games this season, Jack Coan has been sacked 10 times and the team overall has allowed...
Communication is key for Irish offensive line to improve
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) blocks Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner...
“Hard Knocks” to showcase Colts for first in-season episodes