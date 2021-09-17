Cobb’s 5 scoreless IP in return lead Angels over White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) - Alex Cobb pitched five scoreless innings, Luis Rengifo and Jose Rojas hit home runs, and the Los Angeles Angels coasted to a 9-3 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Cobb was activated from the 10-day injured list after suffering right wrist inflammation and allowed two hits in his first start since July 23.

The Angels won their second consecutive game.

The AL Central-leading White Sox lost for the fifth time in eight games.

The White Sox have dropped six consecutive series against the Angels dating to 2016, and they’re 4-15 in their last 19 games against them.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/16/2021 6:22:40 PM (GMT -4:00)