Both ACC and ND release full 2021-22 schedule for Women’s Basketball

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2021-22 women’s basketball league schedule on Wednesday via a live Nothing But Net special on ACC Network. Before diving in, it’s important to note that ACC women’s hoops will return to an 18-game conference slate this season.

With that said, Notre Dame has the honors of kicking off the first ACC contest of the year with a unique November conference matchup. The Fighting Irish will travel to Syracuse on Sunday, Nov. 14, in what will be their third game overall on the schedule.

The Irish will later play two other ACC contests before 2021 closes, first Pitt at home on Dec. 19, then away at Virginia on Dec. 30.

Here is a look at Notre Dame’s January/February ACC schedule.

All 135 ACC regular-season conference games will be available through the ESPN family of networks, including ACC Network, the conference’s Regional Sports Networks (RSN) or ACC Network Extra.

As previously announced, two of the nation’s premier women’s basketball conferences will again square off for hardwood bragging rights, as the matchups for the 14th Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge are set. Notre Dame will clash with Michigan State on Dec. 2 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

In addition to the aforementioned, Notre Dame’s non-conference slate was officially signed off on Wednesday as well. It will feature five games inside Purcell Pavilion, including the season opener on Nov. 9 against Ohio.

For Thanksgiving, the Irish will head south for the Daytona Beach Invitational. They will compete against Georgia on Nov. 26, followed by Oregon State on Nov. 27.

The annual December rivalry returns this year when the Irish travel to UConn on Dec. 5. Another key matchup includes a trip to Chicago to take on DePaul inside Wintrust Arena on Dec. 22.

Lastly, the 2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will once again be held at the Greensboro Coliseum, taking place March 2-6.

Ticket InformationThe renewal process for returning season ticket members is underway with an October 15 deadline. More information will be released soon regarding the on-sale dates for season, mini plans and single-game tickets. For more information, visit UND.com/BuyTickets or call 1-833-ND-IRISH.”