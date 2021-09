LA GRANGE TOWNSHIP, MICH. (WNDU) - Two people are hurt after a crash in Cass County, Michigan.

The collision happened on M 62 near Kingsbury Street around 10:30 Wednesday night.

A 72-year-old woman was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A Dowagiac woman is also being treated for injuries.

Police say they’re still investigating.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.