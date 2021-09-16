Advertisement

A Short Goodbye: WNDU says goodbye to Joshua Short

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU said goodbye to 16 Morning News Now anchor Joshua Short on Thursday.

After working at WNDU for more than four years, Joshua will take his talents to Denver, Colorado, where he will continue his television career.

While 16 News Now will greatly miss Joshua, his hard work and his humor, so will many in our community.

Watch the above videos to see goodbye messages from those who love Joshua.

