Restorative justice leader visits South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A restorative justice leader is on a mission to bring communities together and to give young people hope.

Eric Butler has received international recognition for his work.

He is a former domestic violence counselor and youth conflict mediator; and founded “Talking Peace,” which is a model of restorative justice that focuses on relationship building.

Butler helps young people work through trauma, and helps schools build stronger cultures.

The goal? To help prevent future conflict.

“Part of the issue is folks aren’t coming together to have important conversations. My charge is to ignite a fire that makes people want to talk about the change,” Butler said.

While visiting South Bend, Butler led workshops at Rise Up Academy and spent the evening speaking at the Century Center.

This event was made possible through the South Bend Alive grant.

