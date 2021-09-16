Advertisement

Restorative justice leader visits South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A restorative justice leader is on a mission to bring communities together and to give young people hope.

Eric Butler has received international recognition for his work.

He is a former domestic violence counselor and youth conflict mediator; and founded “Talking Peace,” which is a model of restorative justice that focuses on relationship building.

Butler helps young people work through trauma, and helps schools build stronger cultures.

The goal? To help prevent future conflict.

“Part of the issue is folks aren’t coming together to have important conversations. My charge is to ignite a fire that makes people want to talk about the change,” Butler said.

While visiting South Bend, Butler led workshops at Rise Up Academy and spent the evening speaking at the Century Center.

This event was made possible through the South Bend Alive grant.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Montell O'Neal of South Bend was shot and killed while at a house party early...
Witness saw shooter escape moments after man killed at South Bend house party
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Likely Tuesday Evening
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm WATCH issued
Rumors are swirling that Amazon could be the currently unnamed company behind the Winnie...
Winnie Project rumors continue with 4,000 Amazon jobs coming to Indiana
It happened just after 5 a.m. in the area of Western Avenue and Olive Street. The officer was...
South Bend police officer hit by driver while responding to welfare check
City officials react to Joshua Reynolds’s resignation
City officials react to Joshua Reynolds’s resignation

Latest News

Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
Parents of Mercedes Lain appear in court
New employees who join the St. Joseph County Department of Health will now be required to get...
County health employees required to get vaccine
Constitution Day is Friday, Sept. 17, but it was being celebrated Wednesday at IU South Bend...
IU South Bend celebrates Constitution Day early
It happened on State Road 933 right across from Wendy's.
Two people injured after three-vehicle crash in Roseland