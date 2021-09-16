Parents of Mercedes Lain appear in court

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The parents charged in the death of their 11-month-old daughter appeared in court Wednesday.

The case gained attention across Indiana, as Mercedes Lain went missing for days. There are still many details in question on how she was killed, with evidence still being collected.

The pretrial conference for Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn was in Plymouth today. A status conference has been scheduled for Nov. 18.

Lain and Coburn are each charged with neglect of a dependent. The infant was found dead near the Starke County line last month.

Her death has been ruled a homicide, and the last person seen with her, Justin Miller, is charged with murder. He remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.

