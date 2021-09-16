Oaklawn needs mental health professionals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local provider of mental health services held a job fair Thursday afternoon and they say mental health services are in high demand because of the pandemic.

At Oaklawn in Michiana they have over 100 spots open from therapists to mental health technicians. On Thursday, they were hoping to fill those spots with a job fair as COVID-19 has created a big demand for mental health care.

”You know the pandemic, it’s hit kids, hit people with substance use disorders. I mean those are a couple of areas where, you know, we’ve seen an increase in need and of course with things like anxiety, always a need there and with the pandemic of course has exacerbated some of that,” Alicia Sisk says. She is the Manager of Marketing & Communications at Oaklawn in South Bend

So they invited people in to fill out applications and try to meet the mental health needs of Michiana.

NBC News reports that the pandemic has brought on a lot of stress, anxiety and depression in the US population.

That’s why Oaklawn and providers around the country are looking for good employees.

“We have four campuses. So were hiring in Goshen, Elkhart, South Bend and Mishawaka. We have openings at all of those campuses,” Sisk says.

The CDC says that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States with just over 14 suicides per 100,000 people.

Mental health is something to keep in mind. Reach out for help if you need it because there is nothing wrong with that and places like Oaklawn need caring people to provide that help to people right here in Michiana.

“I want them to know that it’s ok to reach out for help. I think people,....there’s a stigma, that people think that that’s a weakness and that’s not true at all. Reaching out for help is ok, it’s good, We welcome it,” Sisk says.

For more information on job openings at Oaklawn just visit this website: https://oaklawnjobs.org/

