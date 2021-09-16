Man dead in St. Joseph County crash involving motorcycle

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a crash Wednesday night in St. Joseph County.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 4 and Oak Road.

16 News Now learned that a man was found pinned under his motorcycle.

We were also told speed was a factor in the crash, and that no other parties were involved.

