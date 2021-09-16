Advertisement

Judge orders Prince Philip’s will sealed to protect royal ‘dignity’

FILE - In this June 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip smiles after unveiling a plaque...
FILE - In this June 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip smiles after unveiling a plaque at the end of his visit to Richmond Adult Community College in Richmond, southwest London.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A judge ruled Thursday that the will of the late Prince Philip should remain secret to protect the “dignity” of his widow Queen Elizabeth II, who is Britain’s head of state.

Philip died in April at the age of 99 after more than seven decades of marriage to the queen.

Wills are usually public documents in Britain, but for almost a century it has been customary for the wills of senior royals to be sealed on the order of the High Court.

Judge Andrew McFarlane said Philip’s will should be sealed for 90 years. After that, it can be opened in private and consideration given to whether it should be published.

“I have held that, because of the constitutional position of the Sovereign, it is appropriate to have a special practice in relation to royal wills,” McFarlane said in a written judgment. “There is a need to enhance the protection afforded to truly private aspects of the lives of this limited group of individuals in order to maintain the dignity of the Sovereign and close members of her family.”

The judge stressed that he had not seen or been told of the contents of the will.

McFarlane said that as president of the High Court’s family division, he is custodian of a safe which holds 30 envelopes, each containing the sealed will of a deceased royal, including the late Queen Mother Elizabeth and the current queen’s sister, Princess Margaret. Both died in 2002.

In the years that followed, a man who claimed to be Margaret’s illegitimate son, Robert Brown, fought a failed court battle to have both wills unsealed in order to seek evidence for his claim.

The judge said that while there might be “public curiosity” about royal wills, “there is no true public interest in the public knowing this wholly private information.”

The ruling came after a court hearing in July that was held in private. Media organizations were not allowed to make the case for publishing the will.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in Bourbon, Ind. living in temporary home that zoning board says is against code.
Fire destroys Bourbon woman’s home, zoning board says no to temporary home
We're told a male victim was found pinned under his motorcycle. We're also told speed was a...
Man dead in St. Joseph County crash involving motorcycle
Most people should be able to feel safe in their front yard. But for Michigander Michelle...
Berrien County mom fed up, calls on road department to remove its dead trees after close call
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
16 News Now is learning more about a Goshen Junior High School student who was arrested Tuesday...
12-year-old Goshen student arrested, possession of knife, alcohol

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh surrendered to authorities on Thursday.
Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
Budget bill reopens moderate vs. progressive divide for Dems
The violence at Pat’s King of Steaks may involve spectators who earlier attended a soccer game,...
Police: Man killed in brawl outside Philly cheesesteak spot
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021
Thousands of migrants have gathered at a US southern border bridge.
Mayor says thousands of migrants gathered at US southern border bridge