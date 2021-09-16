IU South Bend celebrates Constitution Day early

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Constitution Day is Friday, Sept. 17, but it was being celebrated Wednesday at IU South Bend, where most students don’t have classes on Friday.

“I think a lot of people underestimate the importance of politics in their lives, so getting them aware of how much politics actually affects them, how important local politics especially are and just, you know especially college students a lot of college students aren’t really engaged,” says Kerri Clark of the IU South Bend Political Science Club. “We have very low voter turnout.”

Constitution Day festivities also included free popcorn and chips.

