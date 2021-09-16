Advertisement

How to make a difference during Hunger Action Month

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s time to bust out your brightest orange all month long.

You can help make a difference in ending hunger by posting to social media with #HungerActionMonth and #HungerActionDay.

Volunteering and donating to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is also a great way to give back.

On Friday, river lights in South Bend and Central Park in Mishawaka will turn orange for hunger action day.

“Hunger does not discriminate,” said Marijo Martinec, executive director of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. “There are so many people that you may know that aren’t sharing with you that go hungry every day. People are making difficult choices. They’re choosing between buying food or paying for electricity, childcare, medications that they need, and really food shouldn’t be that choice that difficult choice they need to make.”

Friday, September 17th, is Hunger Action Day, so be sure post to social media and wear orange all day.

