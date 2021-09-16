Goshen couple facing fines for violating city’s sign ordinance expected back in court Oct. 1

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen couple facing fines for violating the city’s sign ordinance will be back in court next month.

That’s according to The Goshen News. Lori Arnold and her husband Bradley still have the signs in their yard. Even after a judge found the couple in contempt back in May for violating a city ordinance, the judge ordered those signs to be taken down and fined the couple.

The couple argued the city was targeting them over political differences.

They’ll be back in court Oct. 1.

