First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Getting Warmer for the Weekend

The sunshine is here to stay through the weekend, temperatures rise back into the middle to upper 80s through early next week. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast are here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine as high pressure sits over the area Thursday. A light breeze out of the southeast keeps a nice feel to the air. Highs back into the lower 80s. High of 82.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and a cool breeze will help to cool us into the upper 50s through early Friday morning. A nice late summer evening. Low of 59.

FRIDAY: The warmth returns with a touch more humidity. Highs rise into the upper 80s under lots of sunshine and a light breeze from the southwest. A few clouds increase late in the evening. High of 87.

SATURDAY: GAME DAY IN SOUTH BEND! Purdue takes on Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium at 2:30 and it looks to be a great day for football. There is a slight chance of a shower or a rumble of thunder early in the day. Other than that, skies are clearer with a few clouds. Highs will be in the lower 80s with a bit of humidity. High of 83.

LONG RANGE: On Sunday and Monday highs could reach near 90 degrees again as the heat and humidity are maximized by a southerly flow. Heading into next week it looks like we see a little bit of a pattern swing. Starting later in the day on Monday clouds increase with the potential for some scattered showers or storms. This unsettled pattern stays with us through the first day of fall and into the second half of next week. Then temperatures cool back down, closer to average for this time of year.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, September 15th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 78

Wednesday’s Low: 53

Precipitation: 0.00″

