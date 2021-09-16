Dunlap man charged with murder

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Dunlap man is accused of shooting and killing a man and setting fire to his car last year.

According to The Goshen News, 37-year-old Austin Bowlin is charged with murder. Bowlin is accused of killing Jeffrey Crapo back in March 2020.

Bowlin was allegedly with Crapo and another person doing drugs at a hotel in Elkhart when they went for a drive. A witness in the car saw Bowlin shoot Crapo. On March 4, 2020, emergency crews responded to a car fire, finding Crapo’s body in the backseat.

The case against Bowlin was filed Tuesday, Sept. 14.

