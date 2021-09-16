‘Deer Forest’ up for auction
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - The property that once housed “Deer Forest” is on the auction block.
It was an iconic zoo and amusement park in Coloma. According to the website for Rick Levin & Associates, the 25-acre site still has numerous buildings, a log cabin, and a train station.
All will be auctioned off on Oct. 14, after three scheduled on-site inspections. The first is happening next Tuesday, Sept. 21.
