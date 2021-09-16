County health employees required to get vaccine

Advertisement

Published: Sep. 15, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New employees who join the St. Joseph County Department of Health will now be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials discussed this at a meeting Wednesday night.

The department already requires a long list of immunizations and will now add the vaccine to the list.

At last check, roughly 50 percent of the county has been fully vaccinated.

“An agenda item to amend that list to add the COVID vaccine to that. Any new employee would have the full laundry list of everything that we require for people joining the department,” said Dr. Mark Fox, Deputy Health Officer with the St. Joseph County Department of Health.

The health department also said with an increase in cases, and with students going back to school, there is more demand for testing.

Since testing supplies are limited right now, health officials are asking you to mask up.

