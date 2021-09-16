Advertisement

Brian Kelly is one win away from tying Knute Rockne’s all-time wins total

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With a win on Saturday, Brian Kelly would tie Knute Rockne for the most wins at Notre Dame as a head coach.

The record is currently at 105 wins.

Knute Rockne reached that in 1930 with a win over USC.

Brian Kelly is currently sitting at 104 wins that includes 21 wins the university still counts, despite the fact they are officially vacated by NCAA penalty.

Kelly says he isn’t looking to compare himself to the Notre Dame legend.

“I think it means longevity,” Kelly said. “I think it means stability. I think it means winning. But it doesn’t mean anything else with regards to comparisons, who’s better. I think those things really don’t mean much to me. It just means...I came here to do a job and that was to bring Notre Dame back to its winning traditions and we’ve gotten there by being consistent and having stability. I think that’s what that means for than anything else to me.”

Kelly could tie Rockne’s record with a win Saturday against Purdue.

That game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. right here on WNDU.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

