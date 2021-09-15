Advertisement

Wisdom, Rivas homer as Cubs beat fading Phillies 6-3

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, from left, Rafael Ortega and Trayce Thompson celebrate after a baseball...
Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, from left, Rafael Ortega and Trayce Thompson celebrate after a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Patrick Wisdom and Alfonso Rivas hit back-to-back homers for the Chicago Cubs in a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies have lost six of seven games. Wilson Contreras led off the fifth inning with a single, Wisdom hit his 26th homer of the year, and Rivas followed with the first of his big league career.

It was 3-1 on 12 pitches. Adrian Sampson gave up two runs in five innings for the win.

The Phillies have not made the playoffs since 2011.

