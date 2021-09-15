Wisdom, Rivas homer as Cubs beat fading Phillies 6-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Patrick Wisdom and Alfonso Rivas hit back-to-back homers for the Chicago Cubs in a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies have lost six of seven games. Wilson Contreras led off the fifth inning with a single, Wisdom hit his 26th homer of the year, and Rivas followed with the first of his big league career.

It was 3-1 on 12 pitches. Adrian Sampson gave up two runs in five innings for the win.

The Phillies have not made the playoffs since 2011.

9/14/2021 11:12:59 PM (GMT -4:00)