Wednesday’s Child: Aiyanna’s Story

(WNDU) - The nation’s next great author or song writer just might be a foster kid from Michigan who is waiting to meet her forever family. Grant Me Hope provided WNDU with the story of 13-year-old Aiyanna.

“I like to read. I’m a lot into music, and I write songs,” said Aiyanna. This seventh grader plays the piano and the ukulele. But songwriting isn’t her only passion.

“I like to write. I write about myself a lot and some of the problems that I have and how I work through them, and I write about my brother because I don’t really see him a lot. Like I said, I like writing, and stories are like my thing.”

Aiyanna’s writings will help her in her future career. Right now, Aiyanna is leaning towards becoming a police officer or a therapist.

“I’d like to be a therapist because I like to help the kids that kind of went through the same struggle that I went through, and I want to be a support for them,” said Aiyanna. “I am a very caring person, and I want to do everything that I can to help other people when I’m older.”

Soccer, volleyball and swim are three sports that Aiyanna enjoys. She’s been in foster care for the past two years and looks forward to meeting a forever family. She wants everyone to know that she is awesome!

Click here if you would like to learn more about Aiyanna: MARE > For Families > View Waiting Children

