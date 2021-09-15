Standoff in Niles ends peacefully

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - There was a heavy police presence in a Niles neighborhood for much of Tuesday morning.

At around 9 a.m., officers arrived at a home in the 300 block of 7th Street and saw the wanted fugitive they were looking for run inside.

“And they said to stay in your house,” says Nancy Goodyear, Niles resident. “And then we heard the air horn and they said ‘we have a warrant for arrest.’”

A couple of hours later, 41-year-old Thomas Person surrendered peacefully and the neighborhood lockdown was lifted.

“Just riding past on my motorcycle, and I see 20 cops out here with an armored tank, said that they were looking for a guy with warrants from a different county,” says Daylan Williams, Niles resident. “I mean, it shouldn’t have took this many cops and an armored tank. I mean, he came out with his hands up.”

Thomas Person faces a six count felony warrant for crimes allegedly committed in Berrien and Van Buren counties. Police say Person did not live at the Niles residence.

