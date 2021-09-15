Advertisement

Sheets, White Sox beat Angels 9-3 in Maddon’s Chicago return

The Chicago White Sox outfielders Eloy Jimenez, Leury Garcia and Luis Robert, from left,...
The Chicago White Sox outfielders Eloy Jimenez, Leury Garcia and Luis Robert, from left, celebrate the team's 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Rookie Gavin Sheets hit a long three-run homer and had four RBIs in his first three-hit game, and the White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-3 in Joe Maddon’s first game back in Chicago.

Sheets hit a go-ahead single in the second inning off Packy Naughton and made it 6-1 with a three-run homer in the third.

He narrowly missed a second home run when he doubled to the right-field wall in the fifth.

Maddon managed the Cubs for five years, leading them to a World Series title in 2016 that ended the team’s 108-year championship drought.

9/14/2021 11:55:53 PM (GMT -4:00)

