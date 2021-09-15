Sheets, White Sox beat Angels 9-3 in Maddon’s Chicago return

CHICAGO (AP) - Rookie Gavin Sheets hit a long three-run homer and had four RBIs in his first three-hit game, and the White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-3 in Joe Maddon’s first game back in Chicago.

Sheets hit a go-ahead single in the second inning off Packy Naughton and made it 6-1 with a three-run homer in the third.

He narrowly missed a second home run when he doubled to the right-field wall in the fifth.

Maddon managed the Cubs for five years, leading them to a World Series title in 2016 that ended the team’s 108-year championship drought.

9/14/2021 11:55:53 PM (GMT -4:00)