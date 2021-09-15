Advertisement

Secret Sister Society fundraiser meeting online Wednesday night

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The Secret Sister Society is a local organization that was started to help women get their mammograms.

And 20 years later, their mission is expanding.

Because of the pandemic, the style show will be held online Wednesday night at 7 p.m., and you can watch it by clicking here!

The money raised during the virtual event will help fund the “Nurse Navigator Program” at St. Joseph Health System.

“Because we recognize that there’s more to cancer than having a mammogram, once a diagnosis is made, we then engage our nurse navigators,” says Eileen Toney, St. Joseph Health System Foundation CDO. “The funds that we have go towards those nurse navigators as they’re helping women through their cancer journey.”

Nurse navigators are not covered by insurance, so this fundraiser is critical.

Once again, you can tune in tonight by clicking here to see the inspiring stories of three local cancer survivors as they model the latest fashions from local boutiques.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Montell O'Neal of South Bend was shot and killed while at a house party early...
Witness saw shooter escape moments after man killed at South Bend house party
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Likely Tuesday Evening
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm WATCH issued
Rumors are swirling that Amazon could be the currently unnamed company behind the Winnie...
Winnie Project rumors continue with 4,000 Amazon jobs coming to Indiana
It happened just after 5 a.m. in the area of Western Avenue and Olive Street. The officer was...
South Bend police officer hit by driver while responding to welfare check
City officials react to Joshua Reynolds’s resignation
City officials react to Joshua Reynolds’s resignation

Latest News

It happened on State Road 933 right across from Wendy's.
Two people injured after three-car crash in Roseland
If you have problems with trees similar to this one in Berrien County, you are encouraged to...
Residents calling on Berrien County to cut down dead trees
The couple argued the city was targeting them over political differences.
Goshen couple facing fines for violating city’s sign ordinance expected back in court Oct. 1
37-year-old Austin Bowlin is accused of killing Jeffrey Crapo back in March 2020.
Dunlap man charged with murder