Secret Sister Society fundraiser meeting online Wednesday night

(WNDU) - The Secret Sister Society is a local organization that was started to help women get their mammograms.

And 20 years later, their mission is expanding.

Because of the pandemic, the style show will be held online Wednesday night at 7 p.m., and you can watch it by clicking here!

The money raised during the virtual event will help fund the “Nurse Navigator Program” at St. Joseph Health System.

“Because we recognize that there’s more to cancer than having a mammogram, once a diagnosis is made, we then engage our nurse navigators,” says Eileen Toney, St. Joseph Health System Foundation CDO. “The funds that we have go towards those nurse navigators as they’re helping women through their cancer journey.”

Nurse navigators are not covered by insurance, so this fundraiser is critical.

Once again, you can tune in tonight by clicking here to see the inspiring stories of three local cancer survivors as they model the latest fashions from local boutiques.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.