Important reminders during National Preparedness Month

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is National Preparedness Month, and it serves as a reminder for you and your family to be ready in case of disasters and emergencies.

According to Dave Cherrone, Clay Fire Marshal, it’s important to have a plan in place in case of severe weather.

Bathrooms, basements, or hallways without windows are the safest places to go when storms hit.

It’s also important to have a weather radio on hand and a weather app.

And having working carbon monoxide and smoke alarms in your home or apartment could save your life.

The batteries need to be changed regularly.

“If you move into a different home, change them,” Cherrone said. “If you’ve been in the home for a while and you don’t know when the last time was you changed them, buy new ones. On the back, it actually tells you when it was manufactured, so you know how much time you have.”

You can always pick up a smoke alarm for free at your local fire department.

