“Group of ballers:” Irish defense still ready to dominate

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish are 2-0 heading into facing Purdue this weekend. The Notre Dame defense has given up as many big plays of at least 60 yards in just two games this season as they did throughout the entire Clark Lea era.

But the Irish defense isn’t worried.

If you take away those big plays, the Irish have been pretty reliable.

They’re fifth in the country with 10 sacks on the season and sixth in the country with 19 tackles for a loss.

As the Irish defense continues to implement, Marcus Freeman’s style of defense, Brian Kelly says there needs to be better coaching.

One Irish captain says he still has full confidence in his guys.

“Just being a detailed-oriented defense,” defensive lineman and captain Kurt Hinish said. “When you play fast, mistakes are going to happen that comes with playing fast. So when you can find the balance and the medium of playing fast and playing detailed-oriented group. We’re still a baller defense right Have we given up a couple of points? Yeah. But we’re still a group of ballers and we’re going to be a group of ballers. We just need to find the mix and find the medium and that’s what it takes. Like I said, when you play fast, mistakes are going to happen. But when you can find the medium of playing fast and playing detailed-oriented, you’re going to be a dangerous group. We’ll be alright.”

Hinish also said that Notre Dame needs to clean up their tackling and that will improve a lot of the defensive struggles.

Notre Dame hosts Purdue this Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

