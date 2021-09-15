Advertisement

“Group of ballers:” Irish defense still ready to dominate

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish are 2-0 heading into facing Purdue this weekend. The Notre Dame defense has given up as many big plays of at least 60 yards in just two games this season as they did throughout the entire Clark Lea era.

But the Irish defense isn’t worried.

If you take away those big plays, the Irish have been pretty reliable.

They’re fifth in the country with 10 sacks on the season and sixth in the country with 19 tackles for a loss.

As the Irish defense continues to implement, Marcus Freeman’s style of defense, Brian Kelly says there needs to be better coaching.

One Irish captain says he still has full confidence in his guys.

“Just being a detailed-oriented defense,” defensive lineman and captain Kurt Hinish said. “When you play fast, mistakes are going to happen that comes with playing fast. So when you can find the balance and the medium of playing fast and playing detailed-oriented group. We’re still a baller defense right Have we given up a couple of points? Yeah. But we’re still a group of ballers and we’re going to be a group of ballers. We just need to find the mix and find the medium and that’s what it takes. Like I said, when you play fast, mistakes are going to happen. But when you can find the medium of playing fast and playing detailed-oriented, you’re going to be a dangerous group. We’ll be alright.”

Hinish also said that Notre Dame needs to clean up their tackling and that will improve a lot of the defensive struggles.

Notre Dame hosts Purdue this Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Montell O'Neal of South Bend was shot and killed while at a house party early...
Witness saw shooter escape moments after man killed at South Bend house party
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Likely Tuesday Evening
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm WATCH issued
It happened just after 5 a.m. in the area of Western Avenue and Olive Street. The officer was...
South Bend police officer hit by driver while responding to welfare check
City officials react to Joshua Reynolds’s resignation
City officials react to Joshua Reynolds’s resignation
Rumors are swirling that Amazon could be the currently unnamed company behind the Winnie...
Winnie Project rumors continue with 4,000 Amazon jobs coming to Indiana

Latest News

Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) in actions against Toledo in the first half of an...
Brian Kelly wants to see Irish offense spread out more
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) in action against Toledo in an NCAA college football game...
Football guy: Jack Coan shows grit throughout Toledo game
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws while playing Toledo in the first half of an...
Tyler Buchner makes Notre Dame debut against Toledo
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) rushes away from Washington defensive back Kyler...
Michigan beats Washington 31-10 after Harbaugh’s trick play