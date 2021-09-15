First Alert Forecast: Increasing Sunshine and Very Comfortable Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine throughout the morning. Mostly sunny skies during the afternoon with highs only in the upper 70s. The humidity is lower and will stay this way through Thursday. Very comfortable. High of 77.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and turning cooler overnight. Lows down into the 50s. Low of 53.

THURSDAY: After a very cool morning sunshine will warm us up into the afternoon. Highs reach back into the lower 80s but it remains very comfortable with lower humidity. High of 82.

FRIDAY: The end to the week is very clear but a little warmer. Highs are back into the middle 80s by the afternoon as the humidity comes back just a bit. It will feel like the upper 80s. High of 85.

LONG RANGE: Just a slight chance of a shower or rumble of thunder on Saturday for the Notre Dame versus Purdue game. We remain mostly dry but much warmer through the weekend and into early next week. Rain chances increase by Monday afternoon as the heat and humidity max out. Then things cool off as we roll into the official start of fall next week!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, September 14th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 92

Tuesday’s Low: 66

Precipitation: 0.33″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.