Advertisement

Biden to deliver remarks on national security initiative

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks on a national security initiative Wednesday afternoon.(The White House)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks on a national security initiative Wednesday afternoon.

The remarks are scheduled to happen in the East Room of the White House.

Though the White House didn’t specify what the initiative is, media reports out of Australia state that it involves a new technology-sharing defense agreement between the U.S., Australia and Great Britain.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also met with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at the State Department.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Montell O'Neal of South Bend was shot and killed while at a house party early...
Witness saw shooter escape moments after man killed at South Bend house party
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Likely Tuesday Evening
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm WATCH issued
Rumors are swirling that Amazon could be the currently unnamed company behind the Winnie...
Winnie Project rumors continue with 4,000 Amazon jobs coming to Indiana
It happened just after 5 a.m. in the area of Western Avenue and Olive Street. The officer was...
South Bend police officer hit by driver while responding to welfare check
City officials react to Joshua Reynolds’s resignation
City officials react to Joshua Reynolds’s resignation

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict
President Joe Biden visited Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United flight 93 crashed on the...
Biden, CEOs, biz leaders meet on COVID-19 vaccine mandates
A North Carolina couple became the first to get married on the Frying Pan Tower 30 miles off...
Love is an ocean: Couple gets married 30 miles out to sea on lighthouse platform
An Afghan inspects the damage at the Ahmadi family house in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept....
Afghan killed by drone praised by co-workers in US aid group