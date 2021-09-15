Berrien County mom fed up, calls on road department to remove its dead trees after close call

NEW TROY, Mich. (WNDU) - Most people should be able to feel safe in their front yard. But for Michigander Michelle Sheldon, she says the last 10 years in her New Troy home has been the exact opposite.

“More than 10 years ago, the road commission dug a ditch to help with flooding and they killed these two trees and they won’t do anything about it. Every time we get strong winds, the trees come down piece by piece,” Sheldon says.

Some of the tree limbs large enough to leave someone seriously hurt or something severely damaged.

“Yesterday a huge piece came down. We have a little girl is up story bedroom in the house next door. The trees could fall right on her. My daughter is on this end of the house where this tree can fall on. If they stay here, they are going to fall on our houses and kill our kids,” Sheldon says.

Sheldon says the trees lie on Berrien County property, which means she can’t touch them.

“We can’t do it. They are not our property. Plus we can’t do it, because they are wrapped up in wires,” Sheldon says.

After calling the Berrien County Road Department Tuesday, Michelle says, “They didn’t want anything to do with it because it didn’t fall in the road.”

When 16 News Now called Wednesday to ask why, Berrien County Road Department Administrative Assistant Angi Boone says they are willing to lend a helping hand.

“I don’t know the location, specifically, so I’d have to look into it for this instance, but it would be evaluated as far as the focus of keeping the traveling public and maintaining safe travel in the roadway. We would be more than happy to work with that property owner if they still wish to pursue further action from their side,” Boone said.

Sheldon says she hopes the road department’s latest call with 16 News Now could be the key to solving her issue. However, if it is not resolved, Sheldon is willing to take the matter one step further.

“If these trees fall and hurt our kids, we are going to sue the living hell out of them,” Sheldon says.

Anyone with similar issues regarding downed trees, or tree limbs, is encouraged to call the Berrien County Road Department at 269-925-1196.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.