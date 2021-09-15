12-year-old Goshen student arrested, possession of knife, alcohol

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now is learning more about a Goshen Junior High School student who was arrested Tuesday for having a knife and alcohol on school property.

Police say a 12-year-old male student went to the nurse’s office just before noon Tuesday for not feeling well, and the school resource officer was notified about the smell of alcohol.

A liquor bottle with a small amount of alcohol still in it was recovered.

That student was arrested and taken to the Elkhart Juvenile Detention Center, and a report with DCS was completed as well.

Goshen police say they are working with the juvenile courts and the school on this situation.

After reaching out to the school corporation, they say they are unable to give a comment at this time.

